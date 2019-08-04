शहर चुनें

सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, युवतियों को अंतरंग देख पुलिस के पैरों तले खिसकी जमीन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 12:17 AM IST
sex racket - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद के विजय नगर पुलिस ने प्रताप विहार में छापामारी कर सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़ किया है। पुलिस ने मौके से रैकेट संचालिका सहित छह महिलाओं व एक ग्राहक को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक संचालिका कमीशन पर अपने फ्लैट में जिस्मफरोशी कराती थी। पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार सभी आरोपियों को जेल भेजा है।
