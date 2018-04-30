बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
‘इको फैशन 2018 - द ग्रैंड फैशन इवेंट, आईएनएसडी के छात्रों नें रैंप पर दिखाए जलवे
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 30 Apr 2018 05:06 PM IST
इंटरनेशनल स्कूल ऑफ डिज़ाइन द्वारा आयोजित ‘‘इको फैशन 2018- द ग्रैंड फैशन इवेंट’’ एशियन डिजाइनर वीक में गर्मी के इस मौसम में कुछ अलग ही छाप छोड़ता नजर आया। भारत के प्रीमियर डिजाइन स्कूलों में से एक इंटरनेशनल स्कूल ऑफ डिजाइन, नई दिल्ली ने आईएनएसडी की सृजनात्मक विशेषताओं को प्रदर्शित करते हुए, बीकानेर हाउस, नई दिल्ली में अपने लुभावने संग्रह के साथ फैशन शो का आयोजन किया।
