Delhi Election 2020 as polling day arrive country hopes with delhi voters see photos

Delhi Election 2020: दिल्ली के वोटरों पर टिकीं देशभर की निगाहें, सड़कों से पोलिंग बूथ तक का नजारा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 10:11 AM IST
delhi election
1 of 12
delhi election
दिल्ली की चुनाव जंग में उतरे 672 उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत का फैसला जनता शनिवार को करेगी और यही वजह है कि देशभर की निगाहें दिल्ली के वोटरों पर है। उम्मीद है कि दिल्ली के वोटर रिकार्ड वोटिंग कर नया इतिहास रचेंगे। अभी तक दिल्ली में सबसे ज्यादा 67 फीसदी मतदान 2015 के चुनाव में हुआ था। इस बार के दिल्ली चुनाव पर पूरे देश की नजर है।  शनिवार सुबह 8 से शाम 6 बजे तक दिल्ली के 13750 केंद्रों पर मतदान शुरू हो चुका है। दिल्ली के 1,47,86,382 मतदाता वोट करेंगे। इनमें 81,05,236 पुरुष, 66,80,277 महिलाएं और 869 ट्रांसजेंडर शामिल हैं। 100 वर्ष या उससे अधिक आयु के 147 मतदाता भी अपनी सरकार चुनेंगे। 80 या उससे अधिक आयु के 2,04,830 मतदाता हैं।

सुबह से जो तस्वीरें सामने आ रही हैं उसमें कहीं कम तो कहीं ज्यादा वोट पड़ रहा है। शाहीन बाग जो पूरे चुनाव का केंद्र रहा है वहां लंबी लाइनें देखने को मिल रही हैं। आगे तस्वीरों में देखें पूरी दिल्ली में कहां क्या है हाल...

delhi elections 2020 delhi election voting live updates election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
delhi election
