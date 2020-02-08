Delhi Election 2020: दिल्ली के वोटरों पर टिकीं देशभर की निगाहें, सड़कों से पोलिंग बूथ तक का नजारा

{"_id":"5e3e37338ebc3ee5d653bed9","slug":"delhi-election-2020-as-polling-day-arrive-country-hopes-with-delhi-voters-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0942\u0925 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi election
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3e37338ebc3ee5d653bed9","slug":"delhi-election-2020-as-polling-day-arrive-country-hopes-with-delhi-voters-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0942\u0925 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi election
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3e37338ebc3ee5d653bed9","slug":"delhi-election-2020-as-polling-day-arrive-country-hopes-with-delhi-voters-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0942\u0925 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi election
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3e37338ebc3ee5d653bed9","slug":"delhi-election-2020-as-polling-day-arrive-country-hopes-with-delhi-voters-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0942\u0925 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi election
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3e37338ebc3ee5d653bed9","slug":"delhi-election-2020-as-polling-day-arrive-country-hopes-with-delhi-voters-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0942\u0925 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi election
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3e37338ebc3ee5d653bed9","slug":"delhi-election-2020-as-polling-day-arrive-country-hopes-with-delhi-voters-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0942\u0925 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi election
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3e37338ebc3ee5d653bed9","slug":"delhi-election-2020-as-polling-day-arrive-country-hopes-with-delhi-voters-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0942\u0925 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi election
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3e37338ebc3ee5d653bed9","slug":"delhi-election-2020-as-polling-day-arrive-country-hopes-with-delhi-voters-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0942\u0925 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi election
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3e37338ebc3ee5d653bed9","slug":"delhi-election-2020-as-polling-day-arrive-country-hopes-with-delhi-voters-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0942\u0925 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi election
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3e37338ebc3ee5d653bed9","slug":"delhi-election-2020-as-polling-day-arrive-country-hopes-with-delhi-voters-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0942\u0925 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi election
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3e37338ebc3ee5d653bed9","slug":"delhi-election-2020-as-polling-day-arrive-country-hopes-with-delhi-voters-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0942\u0925 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi election
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3e37338ebc3ee5d653bed9","slug":"delhi-election-2020-as-polling-day-arrive-country-hopes-with-delhi-voters-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0942\u0925 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi election
- फोटो : अमर उजाला