हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की गौतम गंभीर की याचिका, जानें क्या था मामला
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 10:40 AM IST
हाईकोर्ट ने भारतीय क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है। गंभीर ने याचिका दायर उनके नाम का इस्तेमाल न करने का निर्देश पंजाबी बाग स्थित दो रेस्टोरेंट को देने का आग्रह किया था।
