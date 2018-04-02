शहर चुनें

SC/ST Protest: दिल्ली में लोगों ने लेट-लेट कर किया प्रदर्शन, घंटों जाम में भी फंसे रहे लोग

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 08:16 PM IST
bharat bandh mandi house
1 of 7
एससी/एसटी प्रताड़ना रोकथाम अधिनियम के सिलसिले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा दी गई व्यवस्था के खिलाफ दलित समुदाय ने सोमवार को भारत बंद किया। इस दौरान राजधानी में बंद का मिलाजुला रूप दिखाई दिया।
bharat bandh sc st protection act

