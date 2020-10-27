बल्लभगढ़ हत्याकांडः निकिता के माता-पिता बोले- दोषियों को दो विकास दुबे जैसी मौत, 15 साल तक नहीं कर सकते इंतजार

{"_id":"5f97c8468ebc3e9bb02fe57b","slug":"ballabhgarh-bcom-girl-nikita-tomar-murder-case-mother-father-brother-says-do-encounter-of-culprits-like-vikas-dubey-or-hyderabad-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u092d\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u094b \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 15 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छात्रा के परिजन रोड जाम करते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चिकन शॉप पर प्रदर्शनकारियों ने की तोड़फोड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शनकारियों ने किया रास्ता जाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
bcom girl murder in faridabad
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
bcom girl murder in faridabad
- फोटो : अमर उजाला