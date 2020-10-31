निकिता हत्याकांड: आरोपी तौसीफ की और बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें, खुल सकता है पुराना केस, पीड़ित परिवार ने...

{"_id":"5f9ce3f05b68290bd72af8e5","slug":"ballabgarh-nikita-tomar-murder-case-news-nikita-family-appeals-to-re-investigate-old-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0924\u094c\u0938\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nikita murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f9ce3f05b68290bd72af8e5","slug":"ballabgarh-nikita-tomar-murder-case-news-nikita-family-appeals-to-re-investigate-old-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0924\u094c\u0938\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nikita murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f9ce3f05b68290bd72af8e5","slug":"ballabgarh-nikita-tomar-murder-case-news-nikita-family-appeals-to-re-investigate-old-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0924\u094c\u0938\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हत्याकांड का सीसीटीवी फुटेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f9ce3f05b68290bd72af8e5","slug":"ballabgarh-nikita-tomar-murder-case-news-nikita-family-appeals-to-re-investigate-old-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0924\u094c\u0938\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक निकिता का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f9ce3f05b68290bd72af8e5","slug":"ballabgarh-nikita-tomar-murder-case-news-nikita-family-appeals-to-re-investigate-old-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0924\u094c\u0938\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f9ce3f05b68290bd72af8e5","slug":"ballabgarh-nikita-tomar-murder-case-news-nikita-family-appeals-to-re-investigate-old-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0924\u094c\u0938\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nikita murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f9ce3f05b68290bd72af8e5","slug":"ballabgarh-nikita-tomar-murder-case-news-nikita-family-appeals-to-re-investigate-old-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0924\u094c\u0938\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f9ce3f05b68290bd72af8e5","slug":"ballabgarh-nikita-tomar-murder-case-news-nikita-family-appeals-to-re-investigate-old-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0924\u094c\u0938\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला