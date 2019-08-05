शहर चुनें

अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने का स्वागत करते ही ट्रोल हुए केजरीवाल, यूजर बोले- अब सबूत नहीं मांगोगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 02:36 PM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार ने कश्मीर को लेकर एतिहासिक फैसला लिया है। सरकार ने आज राज्यसभा में कश्मीर आरक्षण संशोधन बिल पेश कर दिया है। जिसके तहत अनुच्छेद 370 का खात्मा किया जाएगा। गृह मंत्री ने भारत के संविधान के अनुच्छेद 370 के खंड 1 के सिवा इस अनुच्छेद के सारे खंडों को रद्द करने की सिफारिश की। वहीं विपक्ष सरकार को घेरने के लिए तैयार है। बिल के पेश होने के बाद से ही विपक्षी नेता सदन में हंगामा कर रहे हैं। जिसके बाद सदन को थोड़ी देर के लिए स्थगित करना पड़ा। इसके बाद राजनीति से लेकर देश के हर वर्ग से इस फैसले के लिए सराहना और विरोध दोनों आ रहा है।

ऐसे में दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल जो हमेशा ही मोदी सरकार के तमाम फैसलों का विरोध करते रहे हैं उनके समर्थन में ट्वीट करते नजर आए  हैं। केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट किया, "हम जम्मू-कश्मीर पर आए सरकार के फैसले का समर्थन करते हैं। हमें उम्मीद है कि यह राज्य में शांति और विकास लाएगा।" हालांकि इस ट्वीट के बाद से ही केजरीवाल को सोशल मीडिया ने ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। जानिए लोग क्या कह रहे हैं...

article 370 article 35a article 370 kashmir amit shah arvind kejriwal
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
memes
memes - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
memes
memes - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
