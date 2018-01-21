बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a64c74d4f1c1b93268b59e4","slug":"world-snow-day-celebrated-in-artificial-snowfall-in-auli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0941\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u0907\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0940, \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e '\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u094b \u0921\u0947'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौसम की बेरुखी से स्कीइंग करने वलों में छाई मायूसी, नकली बर्फ में मनाना पड़ा 'वर्ल्ड स्नो डे'
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, जोशीमठ, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 10:37 PM IST
हिम क्रीड़ा स्थली औली में रविवार को भारत तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस बल (आईटीबीपी) की ओर से वर्ल्ड स्नो डे धूमधाम से मनाया गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a64c74d4f1c1b93268b59e4","slug":"world-snow-day-celebrated-in-artificial-snowfall-in-auli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0941\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u0907\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0940, \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e '\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u094b \u0921\u0947'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a64c74d4f1c1b93268b59e4","slug":"world-snow-day-celebrated-in-artificial-snowfall-in-auli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0941\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u0907\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0940, \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e '\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u094b \u0921\u0947'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a64c74d4f1c1b93268b59e4","slug":"world-snow-day-celebrated-in-artificial-snowfall-in-auli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0941\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u0907\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0940, \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e '\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u094b \u0921\u0947'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a64c74d4f1c1b93268b59e4","slug":"world-snow-day-celebrated-in-artificial-snowfall-in-auli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0941\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u0907\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0940, \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e '\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u094b \u0921\u0947'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a64c74d4f1c1b93268b59e4","slug":"world-snow-day-celebrated-in-artificial-snowfall-in-auli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0941\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u0907\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0940, \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e '\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u094b \u0921\u0947'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.