{"_id":"5f23c2d9dd0aee5ad17c231a","slug":"weather-update-today-in-hindi-pushta-falls-at-home-on-rishikesh-gangotri-highway-three-brother-sisters-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0932, \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0926\u092b\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश बनी काल, घर पर गिरा हाईवे का पुश्ता, तीन भाई-बहन जिंदा दफन, तस्वीरें
न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टिहरी, Updated Fri, 31 Jul 2020 12:49 PM IST
गुरुवार की सुबह तीन भाई-बहनों के लिए काल बनकर आई। टिहरी में गंगोत्री हाईवे का विशाल पुश्ता बारिश के कारण एक घर के ऊपर गिर गया।
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
