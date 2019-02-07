बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c5be75dbdec2273a339719c","slug":"weather-red-alert-in-uttarakhand-for-next-24-hours-snowfall-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0915\u094d\u0932\u0942\u0938\u093f\u0935 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक्सक्लूसिव तस्वीरों में लीजिए उत्तराखंड में हुई ताजी बर्फबारी का मजा...
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 07 Feb 2019 01:50 PM IST
देवभूमि उत्तराखंड में अचानक मौसम का मिजाल बदल गया। इस दौरान पहाड़ों में बर्फबारी और मैदानी इलाकों में बारिश रुक-रुक कर होती रही।
