हनीमून के बाद अब नए साल का जश्न मनाने यहां जा सकते हैं विराट-अनुष्का, तैयारियां भी जोरों पर

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पथरी

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 08:24 AM IST
virat kohli anushka sharma may come to uttarakhand in new year 2018

अनुष्का और विराट अपने हनीमून से लौट चुके हैं। लेकिन अब वे नए साल का जश्न मनाने यहां जा सकते हैं।

