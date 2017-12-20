Download App
आपका शहर Close

विराट कोहली को बेवफा और अनुष्का को सौतन बता इन्होंने जमकर बहाए आंसू, देखें तस्वीरें...

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 08:46 PM IST
after virat kohli anushka sharma wedding this boy crying badly video viral

एक तरफ जहां विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा अपनी शादी की खुशियों में डूबे हैं तो वहीं एक शख्स ऐसा भी है जो इस शादी से बेहद दुखी है। सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए एक वीडियो में विराट पर धोखा देने का आरोप लगाकर ये शख्स न सिर्फ फूट-फूट कर रोता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है बल्कि अनुष्का को कोस भी रहा है।

Comments

Browse By Tags

virat kohli anushka sharma anushka virat wedding indian national cricket team More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रद्युम्न केस: जुवेनाइल बोर्ड का बड़ा फैसला, आरोपी छात्र पर बालिग की तरह चलेगा केस

pradyuman murder case: court orders juvenile accused to be consider as adult
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

सामने आई दिल्ली के जामा मस्जिद की ऐसी सच्चाई जो दे रही खतरे का संकेत

archaeological survey of india found poor condition on main tomb of jama masjid delhi
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

गुजरात-हिमाचल इलेक्शन की टेंशन दूर करने यहां पहुंचे राहुल गांधी तो उठे गंभीर सवाल

after gujarat and himachal election rahul gandhi went cinema hall to watch star wars
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

रायन के माली ने खोला बहुत बड़ा राज, हत्या के वक्त आसपास भी नहीं था बस कंडक्टर

pradyuman thakur murder: gardener reveals new secret about main accused ashok
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

दादी, नानी को मिला अनुष्का-विराट की रिसेप्शन पार्टी का इनविटेशन, दिल्ली के ‌लिए हुईं रवाना

anushka relatives reached for marriage reception party in delhi
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अनुष्का की शादी पर नम हुईं दादी की आंखें, लेकिन अधूरी रह गई पोती को दुल्हन बने देखने की तमन्ना

on anushka virat weeding grangmother get emotional
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

शादी के जोड़े में बेहद खूबसूरत नजर आए विराट और अनुष्का, तस्वीरों में देखिए दोनों का रॉयल लुक

virat kohli anushka sharma wedding pics Borgo Finocchieto resort in Tuscany, Italy
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!