विराट कोहली को बेवफा और अनुष्का को सौतन बता इन्होंने जमकर बहाए आंसू, देखें तस्वीरें...
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 08:46 PM IST
एक तरफ जहां विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा अपनी शादी की खुशियों में डूबे हैं तो वहीं एक शख्स ऐसा भी है जो इस शादी से बेहद दुखी है। सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए एक वीडियो में विराट पर धोखा देने का आरोप लगाकर ये शख्स न सिर्फ फूट-फूट कर रोता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है बल्कि अनुष्का को कोस भी रहा है।
