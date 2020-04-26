शहर चुनें

उत्तराखंड: बारिश से कई जगह सड़कें बनीं तालाब, ओलावृष्टि से फसलों को नुकसान, बागेश्वर में बिजली गिरी, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 26 Apr 2020 03:05 PM IST
Uttarakhand weather: Rainfall and hailstorm Destroys Crops and Water logging
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में आज मौसम ने सुबह करवट बदली तो लोगों के लिए मुसीबत खड़ी हो गई। पहाड़ से मैदान तक बारिश के कारण कई जगह पानी भर गया तो कई जगह फसलों को भी नुकसान हुआ। वहीं, बागेश्वर में बिजली गिरने से लोगों के घरों में उपकरण फुंक गए।
storm hail uttarakhand weather forescast uttarakhand weather today uttarakhand weather update uttarakhand weather rain in uttarakhand snowfall in uttarakhand rainfall snowfall बारिश बर्फबारी

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
