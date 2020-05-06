शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
MyCity App MyCity App
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Uttarakhand Weather: Heavy Hail Storm with rain in dehradun, snowfall in hilly areas, Amazing Visuals Photos

देहरादून: झमाझम बारिश के साथ जमकर गिरे ओले, सड़कों पर बिछ गई सफेद चादर, देखिए तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Wed, 06 May 2020 09:26 PM IST
Uttarakhand Weather: Heavy Hail Storm with rain in dehradun, snowfall in hilly areas, Amazing Visuals Photos
1 of 8
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुधवार को उत्तराखंड में मौसम ने फिर करवट बदली। देर शाम राजधानी देहरादून में अचानक मौसम खराब हुआ और बारिश शुरू हो गई। इसके साथ ही जबरदस्त ओले भी गिरे। वहीं, पहाड़ों में बर्फबारी हुई। इससे तापमान में भी गिरावट आई है। तस्वीरों में देखिए...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें एयरफोर्स X & Y ग्रुप | अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 1000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - AUAF1000. जल्दी करें | नए बैच कल से शुरू
Click here
विज्ञापन
storm hail uttarakhand weather forescast dehradun rain hailstorm in dehradun uttarakhand weather today uttarakhand weather update uttarakhand weather rain in uttarakhand snowfall in uttarakhand rainfall snowfall बारिश बर्फबारी orange alert in uttarakhand ओलावृष्टि देहरादून में ओलावृष्टि

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बिजली टावर पर चढ़ा युवक
Kanpur

पुलिस कार्रवाई से क्षुब्ध युवक बिजली के टावर पर चढ़ा, कई घंटे चला हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा फिर कही ये बात

6 मई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

लोगों के विरोध और नारेबाजी के बीच फाफामऊ घाट पर इंजीनियर बीरेंद्र सिंह की अंत्येष्टि

6 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विलाप करती पत्नी
Meerut

मेरठ में कोरोना का कहर, अब तक नौ लोगों की मौत, आखिरी बार पति का चेहरा नहीं देख सकीं पत्नी, भावुक तस्वीरें

6 मई 2020

स्पेशल ट्रेन से चारबाग पहुंचे कामगार।
Lucknow

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: आंखों में सुकून व चमक लेकर घर लौटे 2311 प्रवासी मजदूर, बोले- अब न जाएंगे परदेस

6 मई 2020

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
Astrology Services

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
रियाज नायकू का बेगपुरा में एनकाउंटर
Jammu

शहादत का बदला: सेना ने आतंकियों को ऐसे लगाया ठिकाने, नायकू के खात्मे से टूटी हिजबुल की कमर

6 मई 2020

almora : leopard hide in khandahar near village
Almora

एक्सक्लूसिव तस्वीरें: अल्मोड़ा में एक खंडहर में छिपा तेंदुआ, पकड़ने में वन विभाग के छूटे पसीने

6 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

शहीद अश्वनी कुमार यादव का पार्थिव शरीर घर पहुंचा, दी श्रद्धांजलि।
Varanasi

शहादत के बाद जब घर पहुंचा पार्थिव शरीर, हजारों लोग ताबूत छूते रहे, नम रहीं सबकी आखें

6 मई 2020

रियाज नायकू का बेगपुरा में एनकाउंटर
Jammu

नायकू की सुरंग ही बनी उसकी मौत का रास्ता, घाटी में रियाज ने शुरू किया था ये रिवाज

6 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
दिव्या, उसकी बहन बुलबुल, नीचे दिव्या के दोनों बेटे के फाइल फोटो
Agra

एटा कांडः फोरेंसिक जांच खोलेगी पांच मौतों का रहस्य, बेनकाब होगा पर्दे के पीछे का 'चेहरा'

6 मई 2020

क्रिकेटर कुलदीप ने जरूरतमंदों को बांटे राशन के पैकेट
Kanpur

कानपुर: कोरोना संक्रमण काल में जरूरतमंदों की मदद को आगे आए क्रिकेटर कुलदीप, बांटे राशन के पैकेट

6 मई 2020

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
Astrology Services

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
coronavirus death
Meerut

मेरठ में घातक हुआ कोरोना, तीन दिन में तीन सक्रमितों की मौत, सब्जी मंडिया बनीं महामारी का नया अड्डा

6 मई 2020

आतंकी रियाज नायकू मारा गया
Jammu

ऑपरेशन 'ऑल आउट' संग ऑपरेशन 'मां' भी चलाती है सेना, 'मां' की न सुनने वालों का होता है यही हश्र

6 मई 2020

गोरखपुर में कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

Coronavirus in Gorakhpur: गोरखपुर-बस्ती मंडल में बन रहा 'कोरोना हब', अब तक मिल चुके हैं 96 संक्रमित

6 मई 2020

यूपी लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

Lockdown in UP: सख्ती के बावजूद लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन, आफत में डाल रहे जान, कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों का हाल

6 मई 2020

gorakhpur fertilizer
Gorakhpur

308 पहिए वाले ट्रेलर से जा रही फर्टिलाइजर की मशीन, हजारों लोगों को मिलेगा रोजगार, तस्वीरें

6 मई 2020

मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार करती स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम, विलाप करती पत्नी
Meerut

कोरोना का कहर: ...जो बचाने के जतन में जुटा था, उसे ही उठाकर ले गई मौत, पति का आखिरी दीदार भी नहीं कर सकी पत्नी

6 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: छूट मिली तो सड़कों पर उतरी भीड़, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसा दिखा शहर का नजारा

6 मई 2020

घर पहुंचा बीएसएफ जवान का पार्थिव शरीर
Agra

तिरंगे में लिपटकर आया जवान का पार्थिव शरीर, गमगीन माहौल में हुई अंतिम विदाई

6 मई 2020

कानपुर लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन का बनाया मजाक, जोखिम में डाल रहे जान, तस्वीरों में देखें कानपुर का हाल

6 मई 2020

शराब के ठेके खुलने पर पहुंचे लोग
Agra

लापरवाही का नशा: शराबियों की कतारें लगीं, ठेके खुलने से पहले लगी एक किलोमीटर की लाइनें

6 मई 2020

मेजर अनुज सूद को अंतिम विदाई
Chandigarh

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए शहीद मेजर अनुज सूद, मां-पिता ने किया सैल्यूट, पत्नी बोलीं- हमेशा साथ रहोगे

6 मई 2020

मेरठ की बेटी श्वेता ने निभाया राधा का किरदार
Meerut

श्रीकृष्णा में कान्हा संग रास रचाएंगी मेरठ की राधा, अमर उजाला से साझा की किरदार की पूरी कहानी

6 मई 2020

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नाला उफनाया
नाला उफनाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited