शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
MyCity App MyCity App
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Uttarakhand Weather: Bitter Cold in mussoorie after rainfall, people wear warm clothes in May Mother

मसूरी में मई के महीने में हुआ दिसंबर जैसी सर्दी का एहसास, निकले गर्म कपड़े, जले अलाव, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 10 May 2020 02:01 PM IST
उत्तराखंड में बारिश
1 of 5
उत्तराखंड में बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पहाड़ों की रानी मसूरी में भी मौसम ने अपना मिजाज बदला। मसूरी में सुबह से हो रही बारिश के कारण तापमान में भारी गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। वहीं, लोगों का कहना है कि मई के महीने में दिसंबर जैसी सर्दी का एहसास होने लगा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 2000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB2000
Click here
विज्ञापन
storm hail uttarakhand weather forescast dehradun rain hailstorm in dehradun uttarakhand weather today uttarakhand weather update uttarakhand weather ओलावृष्टि देहरादून में ओलावृष्टि rain in uttarakhand snowfall in uttarakhand rainfall snowfall बारिश बर्फबारी orange alert in uttarakhand

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कानपुर में लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

Lockdown 3.0: कहीं लॉकडाउन का पालन तो कहीं उल्लंघन, तस्वीरों में देखें कानपुर का हाल

10 मई 2020

प्रेमी युगल राहुल और श्वेता।
Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: इस कपल ने शादी के लिए घर वालों को मनाया आठ साल, अब इस वजह से प्यार में लगा ग्रहण

10 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Uttarakhand Weather: Darkness in Haridwar during daytime rainfall , See Visuals
Dehradun

Uttarakhand Weather: हरिद्वार की सड़कों पर दिन में ही छा गया अंधेरा, तेज हवाओं ने लोगों को डराया, तस्वीरें...

10 मई 2020

mother's day 2020
Gorakhpur

Happy Mother's day 2020 : जानिए कौन हैं गोरखपुर की ये जुनूनी माताएं, जिन्होंने अग्निपथ पर चलकर बच्चों को बनाया काबिल

10 मई 2020

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
अपने बच्चों के साथ महिला पुलिसकर्मी
Agra

Mother's Day 2020: 'खाकी' के साथ निभा रहीं ममता का फर्ज, बच्चे बढ़ा रहे योद्धा मां का हौसला

10 मई 2020

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

राप्ती में आया 'जहरीला' पानी, इस वजह से तड़पकर मर रही मछलियां, देखें तस्वीरें

10 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कोरोना योद्धा च
Agra

Mother's Day 2020: कोरोना योद्धा मांओं को ताकत दे रही बच्चों के प्यार की खुराक

10 मई 2020

gorakhpur Lockdown
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन 3.0: घर लौटने से नहीं रोके जाएंगे मजदूर, इस वजह से डीएम ने दिए ये आदेश

10 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
मातृ दिवस विशेष
Jammu

मातृ दिवस विशेषः त्याग और कर्म की अनूठी मिसाल, कोरोना से जंग में कर रहीं 'ममता से समझौता'

10 मई 2020

सुबह हुई हल्की बूंदा-बांदी।
Varanasi

सुबह हल्की बूंदा-बांदी से बदल गया मौसम का मिजाज, मिली उमस और गर्मी से राहत

10 मई 2020

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

पूर्वांचल में कोरोनाः हॉटस्पॉट बनकर उभरा बस्ती और संतकबीरनगर, इन्होंने बिगाड़ा पूरा 'खेल'

10 मई 2020

पाकिस्तान में खुलेआम आतंकी सभा कर रहा सलाहुद्दीन
Jammu

नायकू के खात्मे के बाद सैफुल्लाह बना सरगना! बौखलाया सलाहुद्दीन और ये रहा पाक का आतंक प्रेम

10 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में कूद पड़े हैं ये लोग, अपनों की चिंता छोड़ गैरों को पहुंचा रहे हैं घर

10 मई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में संक्रमित तीनों युवकों को अस्पताल से मिली छुट्टी

10 मई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

बड़ौदा से प्रयागराज पहुंचे 1301श्रमिक, प्रत्येक से लिए गए 575 रुपये

10 मई 2020

आराध्या शर्मा, तनिष्का गोयल
Agra

एकांतवास में स्कूली बच्चों की निखरी प्रतिभा, तस्वीरों में देखिए खूबसूरत कलाकारी

10 मई 2020

pratapgarh
Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: तीन ट्रेनों से बेल्हा पहुंचे 3837 प्रवासी मजदूर, घर वापसी से खिले चेहरे 

9 मई 2020

प्रवासी श्रमिकों को लेकर गुजरात से आई स्पेशल ट्रेन
Kanpur

गुजरात से आई ट्रेन, नोडल एजेंसियां कर रहीं वसूली, मजदूर बोले बिना पैसे नहीं आता है नाम

9 मई 2020

आंखों में दिखा घर पहुंचने का सुकून
Kanpur

गुजरात से हजारों श्रमिकों को ले फर्रूखाबाद पहुंची ट्रेन, कहा बस वालों ने ठगा ट्रेन का टिकट मिला फ्री

9 मई 2020

lockdown: Admissions of students in Himachal govt schools will be online from this day
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल के सरकारी स्कूलों में इस दिन से ऑनलाइन होंगे विद्यार्थियों के दाखिले

9 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

चोरी-चुपके खुलने वाली दुकानों पर पुलिस ने की सख्ती, कहा- समझाने से मान जाओ, वरना पुलिसिया तरीका तो है ही...

9 मई 2020

एसएसपी डॉ. शैलेंद्र मिश्रा
Jammu

कठुआ बवाल को टालने वाले एसएसपी की 'जुबान का जादू', आठ भाषाओं का है ज्ञान

9 मई 2020

उत्तराखंड में बारिश
उत्तराखंड में बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में बारिश
उत्तराखंड में बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में बारिश
उत्तराखंड में बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में बारिश
उत्तराखंड में बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरिद्वार में अंधेरा
हरिद्वार में अंधेरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited