Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Uttarakhand: Two Roads which connects to china border closed Due to debris, Army soldiers Clean Roads

चीन सीमा को जोड़ने वाली सड़कों पर मलबे में फंसे सेना के वाहन, जवानों ने साफ किया रास्ता, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पिथौरागढ़/चंपावत, Updated Sun, 12 Jul 2020 10:14 PM IST
Uttarakhand: Two Roads which connects to china border closed Due to debris, Army soldiers Clean Roads
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारत को चीन सीमा को जोड़ने वालीं मुनस्यारी-मिलम और धारचूला में तवाघाट-दारमा-सोबला सड़कें मलबे से बंद हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की भी कई सड़कें रौखड़ में तब्दील हो गईं हैं। डीडीहाट-पमस्यारी सड़क भी मलबा आने से दिनभर बंद रही। 
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
