गंगोत्री नेशनल पार्क में बढ़ा दुर्लभ वन्य जीवों का कुनबा, ट्रैप कैमरे में कैद हुईं तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उत्तरकाशी, Updated Sun, 17 May 2020 12:14 PM IST
Uttarakhand : Rare species of animals photos capture in trap camera of Gangotri national park
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना को लेकर लॉकडाउन के चलते गंगोत्री नेशनल पार्क में मानवीय गतिविधियां शून्य होने के कारण वन्य जीवों का कुनबा समृद्ध हो रहा है। इस बार वन विभाग के ट्रैप कैमरा में हिम तेंदुआ व भूरा भालू आदि दुर्लभ वन्य जीवों की तस्वीरें कैद हुईं हैं।
nanda devi national park gangotri national park rare species of animals gangotri national park uttarakhand rare species of animals in gangotri national park uttarakhand news गंगोत्री नेशनल पार्क

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
