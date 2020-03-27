Uttarakhand Lockdown: अस्पतालों में उड़ाई जा रही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां, एक बैड पर लिटाए कई मरीज

{"_id":"5e7dbb798ebc3e768d063760","slug":"uttarakhand-lockdown-latest-news-social-distancing-is-being-razed-in-hospitals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Uttarakhand Lockdown: \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0948\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
uttarakhand lockdown
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e7dbb798ebc3e768d063760","slug":"uttarakhand-lockdown-latest-news-social-distancing-is-being-razed-in-hospitals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Uttarakhand Lockdown: \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0948\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
uttarakhand lockdown
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e7dbb798ebc3e768d063760","slug":"uttarakhand-lockdown-latest-news-social-distancing-is-being-razed-in-hospitals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Uttarakhand Lockdown: \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0948\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
uttarakhand lockdown
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e7dbb798ebc3e768d063760","slug":"uttarakhand-lockdown-latest-news-social-distancing-is-being-razed-in-hospitals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Uttarakhand Lockdown: \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0948\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
uttarakhand lockdown
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e7dbb798ebc3e768d063760","slug":"uttarakhand-lockdown-latest-news-social-distancing-is-being-razed-in-hospitals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Uttarakhand Lockdown: \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0948\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
uttarakhand lockdown
- फोटो : amar ujala