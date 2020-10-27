शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Uttarakhand Latest News: Chinook Helicopter Delivering Heavy Machines in kedarnath

मालवाहक हेलीकॉप्टर चिनूक ने केदारनाथ में पहुंचाई भारी मशीनें, तस्वीरों में देखें महाबलशाली की ताकत

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रप्रयाग, Updated Tue, 27 Oct 2020 01:08 PM IST
Uttarakhand Latest News: Chinook Helicopter Delivering Heavy Machines in kedarnath
1 of 5
- फोटो : amar ujala
केदारनाथ पुनर्निर्माण के तहत दूसरे चरण के निर्माण कार्यों के लिए भारतीय सेना के चिनूक हेलीकॉप्टर ने मंगलवार से केदारनाथ में भारी मशीनें पहुंचाना शुरू कर दिया है। तस्वीरों में देखें महाबलशाली चिकून की ताकत...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun rudraprayag uttarakhand chinook helicopter kedarnath indian army

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बीकॉम की छात्रा की हत्या
Delhi NCR

Ballabgarh: छात्रा के पिता का बड़ा दावा- आरोपी की मां फोन कर बेटी पर धर्म परिवर्तन का डालती थी दबाव

27 अक्टूबर 2020

राम मंदिर अयोध्या: दीपोत्सव की फाइल फोटो
Ayodhya

Ayodhya: 7000 वालंटियर्स जलाएंगे लाखों दीप, थ्री डी इफेक्ट संग पुष्पक विमान से उतरेंगे भगवान राम संग ...

27 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
बल्लभगढ़ में की छात्रा की हत्याः सीसीटीवी में कैद
Delhi NCR

Ballabgarh: दो साल पहले भी हुई थी निकिता के अपहरण की कोशिश, तब होती कार्रवाई तो आज वो जिंदा होती

27 अक्टूबर 2020

गोंडा में सब्जी की दुकान पर पसरा सन्नाटा
Gonda

बढ़ती कीमतों ने फीका किया खाने का स्वाद, बढ़े सब्जियों और दालों के दाम, यहां देखें- कीमत 

27 अक्टूबर 2020

यदि आप है धन सम्बंधित परेशानियां से व्यथित तो आज ही बुक करें शरद पूर्णिमा पर माँ लक्ष्मी का कल्याणकारी पूजन !
Puja

यदि आप है धन सम्बंधित परेशानियां से व्यथित तो आज ही बुक करें शरद पूर्णिमा पर माँ लक्ष्मी का कल्याणकारी पूजन !
weather today: first snowfall of the season in Himachal, see spectacular views of lahul spiti in pictures
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में बर्फबारी, केलांग में इस सीजन में पहली बार न्यूनतम तापमान माइनस में, तस्वीरों में देखें शानदार नजारा

27 अक्टूबर 2020

बरेली प्रवक्ता हत्याकांड
Bareilly

बरेली हत्याकांड: उम्र में 12 साल छोटी विनीता को फूटी आंख नहीं सुहाते थे अवधेश, नफरत इतनी कि हत्या के बाद भी...

27 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

बरेली- कॉलेज प्रवक्ता हत्याकांड
Bareilly

बरेली हत्याकांड: अवधेश का कंकाल मिलने से पड़ोसी हैरान, अंदाजा नहीं था कि इस हद तक चली जाएगी पत्नी

27 अक्टूबर 2020

मुठभेड़ में कुख्यात अनिल बावरिया ढेर
Agra

मथुरा में मुठभेड़: कुख्यात अनिल बावरिया को मार गिराने के बाद पुलिस को तीन बदमाशों की तलाश

27 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
छात्रा के परिजन रोड जाम करते हुए
Delhi NCR

बल्लभगढ़ हत्याकांडः निकिता के माता-पिता बोले- दोषियों को दो विकास दुबे जैसी मौत

27 अक्टूबर 2020

खरीदारी करते लोग
Lucknow

दीपावली की तैयारियां शुरू, नए ऑफर, नई डिजाइन और वैरायटी की बहार, कारोबारी बोले...

27 अक्टूबर 2020

यदि आप है धन सम्बंधित परेशानियां से व्यथित तो आज ही बुक करें शरद पूर्णिमा पर माँ लक्ष्मी का कल्याणकारी पूजन !
Puja

यदि आप है धन सम्बंधित परेशानियां से व्यथित तो आज ही बुक करें शरद पूर्णिमा पर माँ लक्ष्मी का कल्याणकारी पूजन !
दिल्ली एनसीआर में वायु प्रदूषण:
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में हवा थोड़ी सुधरी, पर अब भी बेहद खराब श्रेणी में, ये रहे देश में 5 सबसे प्रदूषित शहर

27 अक्टूबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: समर्थक को बचाने को विधायक ने डीएसपी पर बनाया था दबाव, एक और ऑडियो वायरल

27 अक्टूबर 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

ठंड ने दी दस्तक, सुबह शाम का मौसम हुआ सुहावना, नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में लुढ़क सकता है न्यूनतम पारा

27 अक्टूबर 2020

प्याज। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

प्याज की बढ़ती कीमत को लेकर प्रशासन सख्त, अब इनकी निगरानी में होगी बिक्री

27 अक्टूबर 2020

साथी के मारे जाने के बाद आतंकी ने किया समर्पण
Jammu

तस्वीरें : साथी के मारे जाने से घबराया आतंकी, सुरक्षाबलों के सामने किया आत्मसमर्पण

27 अक्टूबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Basti

अब कोरोना संक्रमितों पर रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन हुआ बेअसर, आईसीएमआर के शोध से डॉक्टर भी हैरान

27 अक्टूबर 2020

Rajya Sabha Election 2020: naresh bansal is uttarakhand bjp candidate
Dehradun

राज्यसभा चुनाव 2020: मात्र आठ साल की उम्र में नरेश बंसल बने राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक, जानिए उनके बारे में खास बातें...

27 अक्टूबर 2020

meerut police
Meerut

वीभत्स नजारा, कांपी रूह..., लाश को नोंच रहे थे कुत्ते, करीबी ने की हैवानियत, शव के किए 17 टुकड़े

27 अक्टूबर 2020

एक दिन की एसएचओ ने काटे चालान
Agra

मिशन शक्ति: एक दिन की इंस्पेक्टर बनी छात्रा प्राची यादव, चेकिंग में काटे चालान, सिखाया 'कानून'

27 अक्टूबर 2020

'रोटी वाली अम्मा' भगवान देवी
Agra

'रोटी वाली अम्मा' : मदद के लिए बढ़ रहे हाथ, गैस कनेक्शन और सिलिंडर मिला

27 अक्टूबर 2020

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर पर आए भक्त
Agra

वृंदावनः अब दो हजार भक्त कर सकेंगे बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में दर्शन, ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन में बढ़ाई संख्या

27 अक्टूबर 2020

कू़ड़े के ढेर पर मिला युवती का शव
Meerut

खौफनाक मर्डर: 17 टुकड़ों में मिली युवती की लाश, कटी गर्दन लेकर कातिल फरार, उलझी पुलिस

26 अक्टूबर 2020

- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : बोइंग इंडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X