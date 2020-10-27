बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5f97ca2d8ebc3e9b7a5bfc9b","slug":"uttarakhand-latest-news-chinook-helicopter-delivering-heavy-machines-in-kedarnath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0915 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0949\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0930\u00a0\u091a\u093f\u0928\u0942\u0915\u00a0\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092c\u0932\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मालवाहक हेलीकॉप्टर चिनूक ने केदारनाथ में पहुंचाई भारी मशीनें, तस्वीरों में देखें महाबलशाली की ताकत
न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रप्रयाग, Updated Tue, 27 Oct 2020 01:08 PM IST
केदारनाथ पुनर्निर्माण के तहत दूसरे चरण के निर्माण कार्यों के लिए भारतीय सेना के चिनूक हेलीकॉप्टर ने मंगलवार से केदारनाथ में भारी मशीनें पहुंचाना शुरू कर दिया है। तस्वीरों में देखें महाबलशाली चिकून की ताकत...
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : बोइंग इंडिया
