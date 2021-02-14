शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Uttarakhand Chamoli News: Sdrf Reached to Lake in Rishi Ganga

चमोली आपदा: ऋषि गंगा के मुहाने पर बनी झील तक पहुंची एसडीआरएफ, अब सामने आई ये बात...

alka tyagi
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: अलका त्यागी
Updated Sun, 14 Feb 2021 05:09 PM IST
झील तक पहुंची एसडीआरएफ
1 of 6
झील तक पहुंची एसडीआरएफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऋषि गंगा के मुहाने पर बनी झील को लेकर एसडीआरएफ ने खतरे की पूर्व चेतावनी की व्यवस्था भी कर ली है। झील अगर टूटती है तो इस व्यवस्था के तहत पानी के रैणी तक पहुंचने से पहले ही पूरे क्षेत्र को खाली करवाया जा सकता है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun national uttarakhand chamoli flood in dhauli river glacier burst in uttarakhand glacier burst flood in uttarakhand glacier disaster lake lake in rishi ganga disaster in uttarakhand uttarakhand glacier burst

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

martyred Vijay Maurya
Deoria

पुलवामा हमला: शहीद पति को याद कर भावुक हुई पत्नी, बोली- बेटी को भी भेजूंगी सेना में

14 फरवरी 2021

रितिक अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड
Noida

ग्रेटर नोएडाः बच्चे के हाथ में बिस्कुट देख फफक पड़ा पिता, अपहरण के 20 दिन बाद मिली मासूम रितिक की लाश

14 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
यूपीईएस ने शैक्षणिक वर्ष 2021 के लिए उत्तराखंड की छात्राओं के लिए 46 फीसदी स्कॉलरशिप की घोषणा की
UPES

यूपीईएस ने शैक्षणिक वर्ष 2021 के लिए उत्तराखंड की छात्राओं के लिए 46 फीसदी स्कॉलरशिप की घोषणा की
श्रीनगर के 90-फीट इलाके में मातम का माहौल
Jammu

उत्तराखंड की आपदा में बुझ गया कश्मीर के इस परिवार का चिराग, श्रीनगर में मचा कोहराम

14 फरवरी 2021

दस्तावेज सत्यापन शिविर
Jammu

सेना में भर्ती के इच्छुक उम्मीदवारों के लिए घाटी में लगा दस्तावेज सत्यापन शिविर

14 फरवरी 2021

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, सारे कष्ट होंगे खत्म
Astrology

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, सारे कष्ट होंगे खत्म
priyanka athelete
Meerut

रोडवेज ने पिता की नौकरी छीनी, बेटी ने रच दिया इतिहास, अब टोक्यो ओलंपिक में दम दिखाएगी मेरठ की प्रियंका

14 फरवरी 2021

बसंत पंचमी 2021।
Gorakhpur

इस बार बहुत शुभ योग में मनाई जाएगी बसंत पंचमी, ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की होगी आराधना

14 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
झील तक पहुंची एसडीआरएफ
झील तक पहुंची एसडीआरएफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
झील तक पहुंची एसडीआरएफ
झील तक पहुंची एसडीआरएफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
झील तक पहुंची एसडीआरएफ की टीम
झील तक पहुंची एसडीआरएफ की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऋषि गंगा में बनी झील
ऋषि गंगा में बनी झील - फोटो : आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग, उत्तराखंड
ऋषि गंगा में बनी झील
ऋषि गंगा में बनी झील - फोटो : आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग, उत्तराखंड
चमोली में आपदा के बाद मलबा हटाती मशीनें
चमोली में आपदा के बाद मलबा हटाती मशीनें - फोटो : अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X