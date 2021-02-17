शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Chamoli ›   Uttarakhand Chamoli Disaster News: Shanti Devi waiting for her missing Husband Emotional story

चमोली आपदा: शांति ने नहीं छोड़ी उम्मीद, आज भी कर रही जल प्रलय में लापता पति का इंतजार 

alka tyagi
प्रदीप भंडारी, अमर उजाला, जोशीमठ Published by: अलका त्यागी
Updated Thu, 18 Feb 2021 01:30 AM IST
लापता पति के इंतजार में बैठी शांति देवी
1 of 5
लापता पति के इंतजार में बैठी शांति देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के तपोवन में किराए के मकान में रहने वाली शांति देवी आपदा के बाद से अपने पति के लौटने का इंतजार कर रही है। इंतजार लंबा होता जा रहा है, लेकिन उन्होंने अभी आस नहीं छोड़ी है। वह उम्मीद कर रही हैं कि उनके पति जिंदा होंगे और जल्दी लौटकर आएंगे। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states chamoli dehradun national uttarakhand haridwar glacier burst in uttarakhand glacier burst flood in uttarakhand glacier disaster disaster in uttarakhand uttarakhand glacier burst flood in dhauli river

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

डांस करती दुल्हन
Muzaffarnagar

हाईवे पर कार की छत खोलकर डांस कर रही थी दुल्हन, खिड़की पर लटके थे रिश्तेदार, अचानक हुआ भयानक हादसा

18 फरवरी 2021

मटका चौक पर पहुंचे कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह।
Chandigarh

किसानों के समर्थन में युवा कर रहे थे प्रदर्शन, अचानक अमरिंदर सिंह पहुंचे तो सब रह गए दंग

18 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
'सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी' वेबिनार में हुई खास चर्चा, विशेषज्ञों ने बताईं अहम बातें
PNB METlife advertorial

'सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी' वेबिनार में हुई खास चर्चा, विशेषज्ञों ने बताईं अहम बातें
मनिका श्योकंद ने मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल से की मुलाकात।
Chandigarh

मिस ग्रैंड इंडिया मनिका श्योकंद बनीं इस योजना की ब्रांड अंबेसडर, गीता भेंट कर मनोहर लाल ने दी ये सलाह

17 फरवरी 2021

संदीप नाहर व सुशांत सिंह की फाइल फोटो, रोती संदीप की मां।
Chandigarh

अभिनेता संदीप नाहर का हुआ अंतिम संस्कार, मंगलवार को आना था घर, बुधवार को पहुंची लाश, मां बोली- मेरा हीरो चला गया

17 फरवरी 2021

जन्मकुंडली से जानें क्या है आपकी नौकरी की समस्या का समाधान
Kundali

जन्मकुंडली से जानें क्या है आपकी नौकरी की समस्या का समाधान
मुनस्यारी की चोटियों पर बर्फबारी
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: मुनस्यारी समेत ऊंची चोटियों पर बर्फबारी, लास्पा और मिलम में एक फुट तक जमी बर्फ, तस्वीरें...

17 फरवरी 2021

हरिद्वार में टोल प्लाजा पर हंगामा
Dehradun

हरिद्वार-दिल्ली हाईवे पर टोल टैक्स को लेकर भड़के कई गांवों के लोग, विधायक भी धरने पर बैठे, लगा जाम, तस्वीरें...

17 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
लापता पति के इंतजार में बैठी शांति देवी
लापता पति के इंतजार में बैठी शांति देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लापता पति के इंतजार में बैठी शांति देवी
लापता पति के इंतजार में बैठी शांति देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली में आपदा
चमोली में आपदा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली में आपदा
चमोली में आपदा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली में आपदा के बाद का नजारा
चमोली में आपदा के बाद का नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X