अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Under 19 world cup semi final kamlesh nagarkoti brilliant performance

गोली की रफ्तार जैसी है इस क्रिकेटर की गेंदबाजी, पाक को पटखनी देकर जीता सबका दिल

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 10:08 PM IST
Under 19 world cup semi final kamlesh nagarkoti brilliant performance
1 of 5
आईसीसी अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप के सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में पाकिस्तान को पटखनी देने इस तेज तर्रार गेंदबाज ने आज सबका दिल जीत लिया।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
under 19 wc india vs pak kamlesh nagarkoti indian premier league

Recommended

chandra grahan 2018 these planets more effective on 31 january
Dehradun

बुधवार को चंद्रग्रहण लगने से ये ग्रह होंगे सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावशाली, इन उपायों को करना होगा शुभ

30 जनवरी 2018

blue moon after 150 years a total lunar eclipse
Chandigarh

पूरे 150 साल बाद कल देखिए 'ब्लू मून', मिस कर गए तो जिंदगीभर पछताएंगे

30 जनवरी 2018

yogi adityanath niece want job Without recommendation
Dehradun

नौकरी के लिए रोजगार मेले में पहुंची योगी आदित्यनाथ की भतीजी ने बोली ऐसी बात, गर्व करें सीएम चाचा

30 जनवरी 2018

Tulsi importance during lunar eclipse on 31 january
Dehradun

चंदग्रहण 2018: जानिए ग्रहण के समय खाने में क्यों रखी जाती है तुलसी?, आप भी जरूर करें यह काम

30 जनवरी 2018

chandra grahan 2018 timings on 31 january lunar eclipse shubh muhurat
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: ग्रहण के समय को लेकर असमंजस, यहां जानें सही समय और मुहूर्त

30 जनवरी 2018

lunar eclipse 2018 on 31 january, do not do these things
Chandigarh

150 साल बाद दुर्लभ चंद्रग्रहण कल, भूलकर भी न करें ये 10 काम, अशुभ होता है

30 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

Lunar eclipse 2018 temple door close on this time
Dehradun

चंद्रग्रहण 2018: इस समय बंद होंगे मंदिरों के कपाट, पहले ही कर लें ये काम

30 जनवरी 2018

sbi, life poorna suraksha insurance plan by state bank of india
Chandigarh

SBI की इस स्कीम में पैसा लगाएं, बस 8 रुपये का खर्च और ताउम्र की टेंशन खत्म

30 जनवरी 2018

when lal krishna advani sit between sonia gandhi and manmohan singh what does it mean
Delhi NCR

जब मनमोहन सिंह और सोनिया गांधी के बीच में जा बैठे लालकृष्ण आडवाणी, क्या हैं इसके मायने

30 जनवरी 2018

why nathuram godse assassinated mahatma gandhi, revealed in his last statement read full story
Delhi NCR

नाथूराम गोडसे ने क्यों क‌ी महात्मा गांधी की हत्या, अपने आख‌िरी बयान में बताई थी वजह

30 जनवरी 2018

trick to secure from lunar eclipse 2018 effect
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: इतने दिन आपको परेशान करेगा ग्रहण का असर, ऐसे करें बचाव

30 जनवरी 2018

Magha Purnima 2018 Magh Mela
Kanpur

माघी पूर्णिमा का पवित्र योग, कर्क राशि में चंद्रमा और मकर राशि में सूर्य करेगा प्रवेश 

30 जनवरी 2018

people who keep fast of purnima should not do these 5 things on lunar eclipse 2018
Delhi NCR

पूर्णिमा का व्रत रखने वाले चंद्रग्रहण के दिन बिल्कुल भी ना करें ये 5 काम वरना...

30 जनवरी 2018

passport will be prepared in just three days verification problem sorted out
Delhi NCR

अब स‌िर्फ 3 दिन में बनेगा पासपोर्ट, सत्यापन का भी झंझट खत्म, लगेंगे ये डॉक्यूमेंट

30 जनवरी 2018

big Fixed deposit alert for bank account holder
Dehradun

अगर बैंक में फिक्स डिपॉजिट किया है पढ़ें ये जरूरी खबर, देर हुई तो पछताएंगे

30 जनवरी 2018

nathuram godse killed mahatma gandhi, told reason to devdas gandhi
Chandigarh

नाथूराम गोडसे ने बापू को क्यों मारा ​था, इस शख्स को खुद बताई थी वजह, जानिए

30 जनवरी 2018

have you noticed that delhi cm arvind kejriwal has changed his look and now he looks different
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने बदल लिया अपना पुराना लुक, अब बदले-बदले नजर आ रहे द‌िल्ली CM

30 जनवरी 2018

EX-Princess Birthday today- you should know the whole story of her life and royal family
Jaipur

इस Ex Princess का आज है बर्थ डे, जानिए लव मैरिज से लेकर पद्मावत तक के किस्से

30 जनवरी 2018

Lunar eclipse this coincidence happened after 176 years
Dehradun

176 साल बाद बन रहा ऐसा अद्भुत संयोग, ग्रहण काल में यह 4 काम करना होगा मंगलकारी

30 जनवरी 2018

azamgarh player Sarfaraz Khan ready to set play in IPL
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ का यह क्रिकेटर इस बार भी मचाएगा IPL में धमाल, विराट कोहली की सेना में है शामिल

30 जनवरी 2018

shops opened in the markets of kasganj
Agra

कासगंज बवालः तनावपूर्ण शांति के बीच चल पड़ी जिंदगी की गाड़ी

30 जनवरी 2018

magha purnima festival when god comes on earth
Kanpur

इस खास द‌िन धरती पर अाते हैं देवता, उनके प्रकाेप से चाहते हैं बचना ताे करना हाेगा यह काम

30 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.