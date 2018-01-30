बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गोली की रफ्तार जैसी है इस क्रिकेटर की गेंदबाजी, पाक को पटखनी देकर जीता सबका दिल
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 10:08 PM IST
आईसीसी अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप के सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में पाकिस्तान को पटखनी देने इस तेज तर्रार गेंदबाज ने आज सबका दिल जीत लिया।
