एक आईफोन की वजह से 18 साल का यह क्रिकेटर बन गया करोड़पति, सबके दिलों पर कर रहा राज
एक आईफोन की वजह से 18 साल का यह क्रिकेटर बन गया करोड़पति, सबके दिलों पर कर रहा राज
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 09:32 PM IST
अंडर 19 में धुआंधार गेंदबाजी कर यह क्रिकेटर आज सबके दिलों पर राज कर रहा है। हम आपको बताते हैं एक उनके बारे में एक दिलचस्प बात।
