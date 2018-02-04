बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a769c3c4f1c1b8c268b8445","slug":"under-19-world-cup-kamlesh-nagarkoti-untold-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f, \u0906\u091c \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0927\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0927\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी पिच पर टूटे बल्ले और कपड़े की गेंद से सीखा क्रिकेट, आज छुड़ा रहा बड़े-बड़े धुरंधरों के पसीने
भक्त दर्शन पांडेय/अमर उजाला, बागेश्वर, Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 12:12 PM IST
आस्ट्रेलिया को हराकर विश्वविजेता बनी भारतीय टीम का यह खिलाड़ी छोटा पैकेट बड़े धमाके से कम नहीं है। टूटे बल्ले और कपड़े की गेंद से क्रिकेट सीखकर आज यह खिलाड़ी बड़े-बड़े धुरंधरों को मात दे रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a769c3c4f1c1b8c268b8445","slug":"under-19-world-cup-kamlesh-nagarkoti-untold-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f, \u0906\u091c \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0927\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0927\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a769c3c4f1c1b8c268b8445","slug":"under-19-world-cup-kamlesh-nagarkoti-untold-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f, \u0906\u091c \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0927\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0927\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a769c3c4f1c1b8c268b8445","slug":"under-19-world-cup-kamlesh-nagarkoti-untold-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f, \u0906\u091c \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0927\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0927\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a769c3c4f1c1b8c268b8445","slug":"under-19-world-cup-kamlesh-nagarkoti-untold-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f, \u0906\u091c \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0927\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0927\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a769c3c4f1c1b8c268b8445","slug":"under-19-world-cup-kamlesh-nagarkoti-untold-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f, \u0906\u091c \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0927\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0927\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a769c3c4f1c1b8c268b8445","slug":"under-19-world-cup-kamlesh-nagarkoti-untold-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f, \u0906\u091c \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0927\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0927\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a769c3c4f1c1b8c268b8445","slug":"under-19-world-cup-kamlesh-nagarkoti-untold-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f, \u0906\u091c \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0927\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0927\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.