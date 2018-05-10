शहर चुनें

विधानसभा उपचुनाव: यहां अमित शाह को टक्कर देने मैदान में उतरेंगे राहुल गांधी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 10 May 2018 08:59 PM IST
अमित शाह-राहुल गांधी
थराली उपचुनाव के प्रचार में भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह की टक्कर में कांग्रेस ने अपने अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को सामने कर दिया है। बृहस्पतिवार को जारी स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची में पहना नाम राहुल गांधी का ही है।
 
