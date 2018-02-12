अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   step mother cut daughter in two pieces

बेटी के टुकड़े करने वाली 'खूनी' मां ने जेल में कहा कुछ ऐसा कि कैदियों ने दे डाली नसीहत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 11:04 AM IST
step mother cut daughter in two pieces
1 of 5
देहरादून में सौतेली बेटी टुकड़े करने वाली मां ने जेल में कुछ ऐसा कह दिया कि महिला कैदियों ने उसे नसीहत दे डाली।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
step mother cut daughter murder step mother killed daughter

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

rajasthan gold reserve find till now four state of india produce gold
Jaipur

भारत में यहां की धरती उगल रही 'सोना', नए भण्डारों ने दुनिया को चौंकाया

12 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018 most mysterious temple of lord shiva
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: इन 10 मंदिरों में विराजते हैं देवों के देव महादेव, देंगे मुंह मांगा वरदान

12 फरवरी 2018

snowfall and rain uttarakhand weather
Dehradun

देवभूमि में बदला मौसम: झमाझम बारिश से शुरू हुआ दिन, इन इलाकों में बिखरी बर्फ की चादर

12 फरवरी 2018

Here's The Puja Timings and Vidhi For The Maha shivaratri 2018
Chandigarh

13 फरवरी को ही शिवरात्रि मनाना शुभ, 14 तारीख सही नहीं, ये है वजह

11 फरवरी 2018

actress Mayuri Kango is working as md in gurugram
Delhi NCR

एक्टिंग को अलविदा कह कर 90's की ये एक्ट्रेस कर रहीं गुरुग्राम में जॉब, जानें क्या थी वजह

12 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri Timings and Puja Vidhi
Kanpur

महाशिवरात्रि पर 42 साल बाद सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग, ना करें यह गलतियां 

12 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

Weather warning for hailstorm snowfall and rain in uttarakhand
Dehradun

मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी! सात जिलों में बारिश, बर्फबारी और ओलावृष्टि बढ़ाएगी कड़ाके की ठंड

12 फरवरी 2018

big benefit of pf account
Dehradun

क्या अपने PF के बारे में जानते हैं यह अनोखी बात? पढ़ेंगे तो दिल खुश हो जाएगा

12 फरवरी 2018

sapna choudhary dance program in kanpur
Kanpur

सपना चाैधरी ने लगाए 'साॅलिड बाॅडी' पर ठुमके ताे बेकाबू हुई भीड़

12 फरवरी 2018

auto expo : akshay kumar came to advertise honda bikes
Delhi NCR

AutoExpo 2018: होंडा बाइक का प्रचार करने पहुंचे अक्षय कुमार, युवाओं की दी नसीहत

12 फरवरी 2018

new probleme create for ration card holders
Dehradun

राशनकार्ड धारकों के लिए खड़ी हुई नई मुसीबत, पढ़ लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे

8 फरवरी 2018

war of pride wrestling competition in chandigarh
Chandigarh

भारत आकर विदेशी रेसलर बोला- यहां है किसी में दम? फिर जो हुआ तस्वीरों में देखिए...

10 फरवरी 2018

Do this before apply for indian army recruitment 2018
Dehradun

सेना में भर्ती होना है तो पहले ही कर लें यह 07 काम, समझिए आपका सिलेक्शन पक्का

12 फरवरी 2018

unique marriage, acp son brought his bride via helicopter
Chandigarh

गांव का छोरा इस तरह लेकर पहुंचा बारात, देखती रह गई दुल्हनिया और मां-बाप

11 फरवरी 2018

shivratri 2018, avoid things on mahashivratri 2018
Chandigarh

महाशिवरात्रि: महादेव को ऐसे खुश करें और भूलकर भी न करें ये 10 काम, अशुभ होगा

11 फरवरी 2018

Maha shivratri auspicious muhurat and timing 2018 for puja
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि: जलाभिषेक के लिए सिर्फ 51 मिनट का शुभ मुहूर्त, इस समय पूजा से मिलेगा दोगुना फल

12 फरवरी 2018

Money problem again in atm after demonetisation
Dehradun

पैसे निकालने ATM जा रहे हैं तो जरा ध्यान दें, वरना परेशानी झेलेंगे

12 फरवरी 2018

Maha shivaratri 2018 do this For avoid Kaal sarp dosh
Dehradun

कालसर्प दोष को दूर करने के लिए महाशिवरात्रि के दिन करें यह उपाय, मिलेगा दोगुना फल

12 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018 auspicious muhurat
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: बन रहे ऐसे संयोग कि दो बार होगा शिव पूजन, यहां जानिए पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त 

12 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan bjp mla gyandev audio viral and trouble for party

'मैंने तो कहा बदल दो नहीं तो हालत बुरी होने वाली है' आॅडियो वायरल

12 फरवरी 2018

maha shivratri date and timing 2018
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि: 13 और 14 तारीख में है दुविधा, तो पढ़िए खबर मिलेगा सही जवाब

11 फरवरी 2018

Housing for All scheme Lottery soon
Dehradun

PM मोदी की इस योजना से पूरा होगा अपने घर का सपना, ऐसे लगेगी लॉटरी

11 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.