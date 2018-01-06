बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानिए उस जगह के बारे में खास बातें, जहां होने जा रही है फूलन देवी के कातिल की शादी
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार, Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 01:18 PM IST
डकैत से सांसद बनी फूलन देवी को मौत के घाट उतारे वाले शेर सिंह राणा के सिर पर सेहरा सजने वाला है। जहां वह शादी कर रहा है वह जगह भी बेहद खास है।
