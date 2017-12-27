बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
SBI बैंक कस्टमर हैं तो अब बैंक जाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी, घर से होंगे काम
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 09:28 AM IST
Photo Credit: sbi website
स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया बैंक में आपका खाता है तो इस हेल्पलाइन नंबर को रट लीजिए। इसकी मदद से आप बैंक के जरूरी काम फोन पर करवा सकते हैं। इन नंबर्स से आप फोन पर अपने कई बड़े काम कर सकते हैं, इसके लिए बैंक जाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी।
