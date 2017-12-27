Download App
आपका शहर Close

SBI बैंक कस्टमर हैं तो अब बैंक जाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी, घर से होंगे काम

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 09:28 AM IST
sbi most important helpline numbers

स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया बैंक में आपका खाता है तो इस हेल्पलाइन नंबर को रट लीजिए। इसकी मदद से आप बैंक के जरूरी काम फोन पर करवा सकते हैं। इन नंबर्स से आप फोन पर अपने कई बड़े काम कर सकते हैं, इसके लिए बैंक जाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी।

Comments

Browse By Tags

sbi state bank of india sbi helpline numbers sbi helpline

आज का मुद्दा

कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने ट्वीट कर उड़ाया पीएम मोदी का मजाक

Congress Leader Manish Tiwari pass funny comment on pm narendra modi

Most Viewed

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

नए साल में सभी बैंक अपने ग्राहकों को देने जा रहे ये खास सुविधा, जान लेंगे तो फायदे में रहेंगे

all banks will give door service to customers from 01 january
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जब '42 साल की वेदिका' के प्यार में पागल हो गया 24 साल का ये युवक

film actress suhasi dhami in lucknow
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!