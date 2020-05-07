शहर चुनें

रुड़की : कोरोना के कारण रास्ता बंद किए जाने पर फूटा गुस्सा, सेना और ग्रामीणों में पथराव, चार घायल

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुड़की, Updated Thu, 07 May 2020 12:40 PM IST
roorkee: army close road, villagers got angry, four injured
- फोटो : amar ujala
रुड़की में टोडा कल्याणपुर गांव का रास्ता सेना द्वारा बंद करने से नाराज ग्रामीणों का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा। सैकड़ों की संख्या में ग्रामीण मौके पर पहुंचे और रास्ता खोलने का प्रयास किया। इसे लेकर उनकी सेना के जवानों से भिड़ंत हो गई।
army close road dispute between army and public in roorkee dispute between army and public roorkee news

