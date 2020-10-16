शहर चुनें
तोताघाटी में छह महीने इंतजार के बाद खुला ऋषिकेश-बदरीनाथ हाईवे, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर(पौड़ी), Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2020 09:11 PM IST
Rishikesh Badrinath Highway open after Six Month in Totaghati, Photos
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
छह माह के इंतजार के बाद आखिरकार तोताघाटी में बदरीनाथ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग खुल गया है। यहां मलबा हटाने के बाद मशीनों सहित ठेकेदारों के वाहनों की आवाजाही कराई गई। हालांकि हाईवे पर अभी यातायात शुरू करने का निर्णय प्रशासन लेगा। 
