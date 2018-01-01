बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4a46704f1c1b346f8b45fb","slug":"reliance-jio-secret-code-for-call-divert-on-another-phone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"jio \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0921, \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4a46704f1c1b346f8b45fb","slug":"reliance-jio-secret-code-for-call-divert-on-another-phone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"jio \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0921, \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4a46704f1c1b346f8b45fb","slug":"reliance-jio-secret-code-for-call-divert-on-another-phone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"jio \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0921, \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4a46704f1c1b346f8b45fb","slug":"reliance-jio-secret-code-for-call-divert-on-another-phone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"jio \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0921, \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4a46704f1c1b346f8b45fb","slug":"reliance-jio-secret-code-for-call-divert-on-another-phone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"jio \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0921, \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4a46704f1c1b346f8b45fb","slug":"reliance-jio-secret-code-for-call-divert-on-another-phone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"jio \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0921, \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.