अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Reason behind accident in champawat

पुलिस ने बताई दर्दनाक हादसे की असली वजह, कहा ऐसा होता तो बच जाती दस जिंदगियां

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, चंपावत, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:15 PM IST
Reason behind accident in champawat
1 of 5
ड्राईवर की एक लापरवाही दस जिंदगियों पर भारी पड़ गई। हादसा इतना भयानक था कि इसकी जानकारी देने वाला भी कोई नहीं बचा।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
road accident car accident accident in uttarakhand

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

husband ashes not found in chandigarh after funeral
Chandigarh

पति की अस्थियां चुनने गई तो दिखा कुछ ऐसा, देखकर महिला के होश उड़ गए

7 फरवरी 2018

Surya grahan 2018 bad luck for these zodiac
Dehradun

सूर्यग्रहण 2018: संभल कर रहें, इन 09 राशियों के जातकों की बढ़ेगी परेशानी

7 फरवरी 2018

Three Hisar youths stuck in Malaysia
Chandigarh

नौकरी के लिए विदेश जाने की सोच रहे हैं तो रुकिये, वहां हो रहा ऐसा सुलूक!

7 फरवरी 2018

now apply online for all these certificates
Kanpur

अब नहीं करनी पड़ेगी भागदौड़, घर बैठे बनवाएं ये सभी प्रमाणपत्र

7 फरवरी 2018

solar eclipse effect on life
Kanpur

सूर्य ग्रहण 2018: राहु के शतभिषा नक्षत्र पर लगेगा ग्रहण, इन राशि वालाें काे करेगा परेशान

7 फरवरी 2018

martyr Sepoy Pargat Singh wife ramanpreet kaur big decision
Chandigarh

LOC पर शहीद पति की कसम खाकर पत्नी ने लिया ऐसा फैसला, PM मोदी नमन करेंगे

7 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

amritsar double murder, mother burnt alive, daughter killed
Chandigarh

मां का कंकाल मिला और जवान बेटी की लाश ऐसे हाल में मिली, तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाओगे

7 फरवरी 2018

Devar has been sent to jail for hugging bhabhi
Varanasi

देवर बोला भाभी बस एक बार गले लगा लो, और ‌फिर उसके बाद...

7 फरवरी 2018

why do dead bodies rot
Kanpur

यहां फ्रीजर में रखे जाने वाले सैकड़ाे शव अब सड़ने लगे हैं,  जान‌िए क्या है पूरा मामला 

7 फरवरी 2018

laminated aadhaar card not valid
Chandigarh

Aadhaar ने खड़ी कर दी नई मुसीबत, पढ़ें काम की जानकारी, वरना पछताएंगे

7 फरवरी 2018

dera sacha sauda chief ram rahim case hearing in highcourt
Chandigarh

राम रहीम और सच्चा सौदा के बारे में नई जानकारियां आई सामने, पता होनी चा​हिए

7 फरवरी 2018

Rajasthan kota very rare civet cat found in a marriage garden in kota
Jaipur

बाथरूम में छिपा मिला ये बेहद ही खास जानवर, पता लगने के बाद मच गया हड़कंप

7 फरवरी 2018

Most important information for womens
Dehradun

महिलाओं के लिए बेहद जरूरी खबर, पढ़ लें मुश्किल वक्त में बहुत काम आएगी

7 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan jaipur rbi questioned axis bank about cash limit
Jaipur

देश की सबसे बड़ी 925 करोड़ की बैंक डकैती के प्रयास ने हिलाया, इतने कैश से आरबीआई भी चौंका

7 फरवरी 2018

beware if you have plastic aadhaar card else you can get into trouble says uidai
Delhi NCR

सावधान! प्लास्टिक आधार कार्ड है खतरनाक, इन 3 तरीकों से अपने जेब में रखें आधार

7 फरवरी 2018

noida welcomed shivam mavi after getting victory in world cup under-19
Delhi NCR

अंडर-19 विश्वकप जीत के बाद नोएडा पहुंचते ही मावी ने छुए गुरू के पांव, मां ने उतारी आरती

7 फरवरी 2018

brutal accident in swala, many people killed
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: हादसे में 9 लोगों की मौत, तस्वीरों में देखिए खाई में पसरा मौत का मंजर

7 फरवरी 2018

pm modi stern action on electricity loss
Dehradun

बिजली चोरी करने वालों की खैर नहीं, PM मोदी ने कसा शिकंजा

7 फरवरी 2018

valentines day special: on this condition kareena got ready to marry saif
Delhi NCR

दिल का मामला : बेबो की इस शर्त के आगे झुके पटौदी के नवाब, तब जा कर हुई सैफीना की शादी

7 फरवरी 2018

Foreign women said i will not come in kashi again
Varanasi

बाबा विश्वनाथ मंदिर आई विदेशी महिला बोली, अब कभी नहीं आऊंगी काशी, इस कारण हुई आहत

7 फरवरी 2018

sbi big remind for customers
Dehradun

SBI ने कस्टमर्स के लिए जारी किया नया फरमान, मान लें वरना बंद हो जाएगा अकाउंट

7 फरवरी 2018

pm modi wife jashodaben injured in car accident near chittorgarh
Jaipur

सड़क दुर्घटना में बाल-बाल बचीं जसोदा बेन, कार चकनाचूर, रिश्तेदार की मौके पर मौत

7 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.