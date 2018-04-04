शहर चुनें

PHOTOS: पंजाबी गायक जोगेंद्र सिंह मेहंदी ने बांधा समां, झूमने पर मजबूर हुए युवा

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 11:04 PM IST
singer
1 of 5
गायक दलेर मेंहदी के भाई जोगेंद्र ने डीबीएस पीजी कॉलेज के छात्रसंघ समारोह के अंतिम दिन जमकर समा बांधा। उन्होंने पंजाबी, हरियाणवी और हिंदी गानों पर दमदार प्रस्तुतियों से समा बांध दिया।
daler mehndi jogendra singh mehndi live performance punjabi singer

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

