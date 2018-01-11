बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a57704e4f1c1bde188b45e6","slug":"public-may-face-coin-problem-again-after-rbi-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नोट के बाद अब सिक्कों को लेकर खड़ी हुई नई मुसीबत, पढ़ें जरूरी खबर
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 07:50 PM IST
पहले नए नोट और अब सिक्कों को लेकर नई मुसीबत खड़ी हो गई है। पढ़िए पूरा मामला...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a57704e4f1c1bde188b45e6","slug":"public-may-face-coin-problem-again-after-rbi-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a57704e4f1c1bde188b45e6","slug":"public-may-face-coin-problem-again-after-rbi-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a57704e4f1c1bde188b45e6","slug":"public-may-face-coin-problem-again-after-rbi-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a57704e4f1c1bde188b45e6","slug":"public-may-face-coin-problem-again-after-rbi-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a57704e4f1c1bde188b45e6","slug":"public-may-face-coin-problem-again-after-rbi-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a57704e4f1c1bde188b45e6","slug":"public-may-face-coin-problem-again-after-rbi-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.