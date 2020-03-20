Nirbhaya Case: दरिंदों की फांसी के बाद भावुक हुए निर्भया का इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टर, कही ये बात...

{"_id":"5e74543a8ebc3e7686484e7c","slug":"nirbhaya-case-verdict-doctor-statement-who-done-treatment-is-after-hang-all-four-culprits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विपुल कंडवाल
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो