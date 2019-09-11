शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   MV Act 2019: Bus taxi and auto Drivers strike in uttarakhand photos

Motor Vehicles Act 2019: कहीं हुआ विरोध प्रदर्शन तो कहीं हड़ताल को नहीं मिला समर्थन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 03:44 PM IST
MV Act 2019: Bus taxi and auto Drivers strike in uttarakhand photos
1 of 9
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट के विरोध में उत्तराखंड परिवहन महासंघ के आह्वान पर आज निजी बस ऑपरेर्ट्स, टैक्सी, मैक्सी संचालकों की हड़ताल का मिलाजुला असर देखने को मिला।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ऐसे बचें चालान से चालान से कैसे बचें चालान से बचने के उपाय follow traffic rules india how to avoid challan new traffic fines new traffic rules new traffic fines in india new challan list 2019 traffic challan 2019 list new traffic rules in india digilocker mparivahan new motor vehicles act fine under motor vehicles act traffic fines taxi union strike strike strike in uttarakhand
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

डीयू के प्रोफेसर हनी बाबू के घर छापेमारी
Delhi NCR

भीमा कोरेगांव केस में DU प्रोफेसर के घर छापा, बिना सर्च वारंट 6 घंटे चली जांच

11 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

फ्लेक्सी प्राइसिंग सिस्टम के कारण लोगों का इस ट्रेन से मोहभंग, हवाई जहाज से महंगा पड़ रहा सफर

11 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
श्राद्ध-तर्पण
Jammu

पितृ पक्ष की पौराणिक कथाः क्या सुना है आपने जोगे और भोगे का किस्सा, कुछ ऐसी है पूरी कहानी

11 सितंबर 2019

महानगर रामलीला के मंच पर राम का किरदार निभाने वाली अपूर्वा संग अन्य पात्र रिहर्सल करते हुए
Lucknow

अनूठी पहल : लखनऊ की रामलीला में अब ‘बेटी’ निभाएगी ‘राम’ का किरदार, बढ़ेगा बेटियों का हौसला

11 सितंबर 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
तबला, सितार, हारमोनियम और मृदंगम
Meerut

यूपी के इस गांव में शास्त्रीय संगीत सीखने देश-विदेश से आ रहे युवा, निशुल्क मिलती है शिक्षा

11 सितंबर 2019

कूड़े से प्लास्टिक अलग करते पीएम मोदी
Agra

कूड़ा बीनने वाली महिलाओं संग बैठे पीएम मोदी, जाना प्लास्टिक को अलग करने का तरीका

11 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

बौखलाए पाकिस्तान की नापाक हरकतों से किसान परेशान
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः तस्वीरों में देखें पाकिस्तान की ना'पाक' हरकतें, किसानों की आपबीती सुन खून खौल जाएगा

11 सितंबर 2019

chinmayanand
Bareilly

छात्रा से मसाज कराते हुए स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की तस्वीरें वायरल, जानें क्या है सच्चाई ?

11 सितंबर 2019

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
विज्ञापन
मेरठ में बवाल
Meerut

यूपी: अंधाधुंध फायरिंग से गुदड़ी बाजार में फैली दहशत, पूर्व सांसद के परिजनों की दबंगई का मामला  

11 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

इस दिन से शुरू होंगे श्राद्ध, 16 दिन तक भूलकर भी न करें ये पांच काम

11 सितंबर 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
tiger
Dehradun

कई दिन से घर में घुसने की फिराक में खूंखार बाघ, लेकिन कुत्तों के सामने नहीं गली दाल, तस्वीरें

11 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय वायु सेना प्रमुख बीएस धनोआ
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: वायुसेना के 68 साल पुराने 'शिकारी' को मिलेगा वो हथियार, इधर झपकी पलक उधर दुश्मन ढेर

11 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

हेलमेट पहनने पर भी कट सकता है 'विदाउट हेलमेट' का चालान, ये नियम कर देगा हैरान

11 सितंबर 2019

faridabad girl murder
Delhi NCR

‘मैं गुहार लगाता रहा, पुलिस दुतकारती रही’ बेबस पिता का दर्द, बोला..ऐसे कैसे बेटी पढ़ाएं, बेटी बचाएं

11 सितंबर 2019

himachal Kabaddi star Ajay Thakur struggle story will be seen on TV
Shimla

टीवी पर दिखेगी कबड्डी स्टार अजय ठाकुर के संघर्ष की कहानी, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

11 सितंबर 2019

अचानक पानी बढ़ने से बीच नदी में फंसे 19 लोग
Kanpur

यूपी: बेतवा नदी में फंसे 19 लोगों को 36 घंटे बाद बचाया, अचानक बढ़ गया था पानी

11 सितंबर 2019

murder in samaypur badli
Delhi NCR

भागकर प्रेमी के साथ कहीं और रहना चाहती थी, हत्या की आरोपी पत्नी का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

11 सितंबर 2019

श्राद्ध
Chandigarh

15 दिन में 16 श्राद्ध, पिंडदान करते हुए भूल कर भी न करना पांच काम, वरना नाराज होंगे पूर्वज

11 सितंबर 2019

श्राद्ध
Chandigarh

14 सितंबर से श्राद्ध, जानिए किस तारीख को कौन-सा और ये एक काम करेंगे तो प्रसन्न होंगे पूर्वज

11 सितंबर 2019

एथलीट मान कौर
Chandigarh

'उम्र 103 साल तो क्या, जित्तण दा जज्बा होणा चाहिदा', एथलीट मान कौर ने खोले निजी जिंदगी के राज

11 सितंबर 2019

बलदेव सिंह
Chandigarh

भारत का दामाद और मोदी का 'मुरीद' है इमरान खान का पूर्व विधायक, जानें क्यों छोड़ आया पाकिस्तान

11 सितंबर 2019

जयेश पटेल
Delhi NCR

बुजुर्ग बन अमेरिका जा रहे युवक को लेकर सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, पासपोर्ट ऑफिस से लिए थे फिंगर प्रिंट

11 सितंबर 2019

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

अनुच्छेद 370 हटाना सबसे बड़ी उपलब्धि, पीओके हमारा अगला अजेंडा: जितेंद्र सिंह

पीओके को लेकर केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा की पीओके सरकार का अगला एजेंडा है। पीओके को भारत का अभिन्न हिस्सा बनाना है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

11 सितंबर 2019

कंगना रनौत 2:26

कंगना रनौत ने किए बप्पा के दर्शन, अपनी फिल्म मणिकर्णिका को लेकर बोली ये बड़ी बात

11 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2 1:44

चंद्रयान-2: लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क टूटने को लेकर नया खुलासा, ग्राफ में दिखा सबूत

11 सितंबर 2019

रेहम खान 1:37

चंद्रयान-2 मिशन पर पाकिस्तान के मजाक पर भड़की इमरान की पूर्व पत्नी रेहम खान, ऐसे लगाई क्लास

11 सितंबर 2019

reham khan 2:44

चंद्रयान-2 मिशन पर मजाक बनाना पाकिस्तान को पड़ा महंगा, इमरान की पूर्व पत्नी ने जमकर की खिंचाई

11 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited