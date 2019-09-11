बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5d78c5ba8ebc3e01711f65fd","slug":"mv-act-2019-bus-taxi-and-auto-drivers-strike-in-uttarakhand-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Motor Vehicles Act 2019: \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Motor Vehicles Act 2019: कहीं हुआ विरोध प्रदर्शन तो कहीं हड़ताल को नहीं मिला समर्थन
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 03:44 PM IST
नए मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट के विरोध में उत्तराखंड परिवहन महासंघ के आह्वान पर आज निजी बस ऑपरेर्ट्स, टैक्सी, मैक्सी संचालकों की हड़ताल का मिलाजुला असर देखने को मिला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
