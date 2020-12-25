शहर चुनें
Merry Christmas: सांता बनकर बच्चों के बीच पहुंचे उत्तराखंड के पूर्व सीएम हरीश रावत, पूरी की फरमाइश, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 25 Dec 2020 10:48 PM IST
हरीश रावत
हरीश रावत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत शुक्रवार को नए अवतार में नजर आए। उन्होंने क्रिसमस अनूठे अंदाज में मनाया। अपने राजपुर रोड स्थित आवास पर वे सांता क्लाज के अवतार में बच्चों की टॉफी-चॉकलेट की फरमाइश पूरी करते नजर आए। 
christmas day christmas day 2020 merry christmas christmas harish rawat congress

