Makar Sankranti 2021: पंचग्रही योग में आज साढ़े चार घंटे रहेगा पुण्यकाल, इन चीजों का दान करना होगा शुभ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 14 Jan 2021 08:45 AM IST
मकर संक्रांति
मकर संक्रांति - फोटो : अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
भगवान सूर्यदेव के उत्तरायण होने का पर्व मकर संक्रांति इस बार पौष शुक्ल पंचग्रही योग में बृहस्पतिवार को मनाया जाएगा। ज्योतिषाचार्यों के अनुसार संक्रांति पर करीब साढ़े चार घंटे पुण्यकाल रहेगा। इस दौरान दान करना शुभ होता है।
city & states dehradun national uttarakhand haridwar haridwar maha kumbh haridwar kumbh 2021 kumbh mela 2021 makar sankranti snan makar sankranti makar sankranti 2021 मकर संक्रांति

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

मकर संक्रांति
मकर संक्रांति - फोटो : अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
