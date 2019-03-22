शहर चुनें

महासंग्राम 2019: उत्तराखंड की इस सीट पर भाजपा ने किया राजपरिवार पर भरोसा, रानी फिर लड़ेंगी चुनाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 08:36 AM IST
माला राज्य लक्ष्मी शाह
माला राज्य लक्ष्मी शाह - फोटो : dnaindia
होली की शाम भाजपा ने लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के रण में अपने प्यादे उतार दिए। उत्तराखंड के टिहरी लोकसभा क्षेत्र में भाजपा ने राजपरिवार एक बार फिर भरोसा जताया है।
 
