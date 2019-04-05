शहर चुनें

केदारनाथ में आई जल प्रलय में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने इस तरह बचाई थीं हजारों जानें, मांगा था चंदा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 05 Apr 2019 03:05 PM IST
केदारनाथ में वर्ष 2013 में आई आपदा के दौरान पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी आपदा प्रभावितों के लिए मसीहा बनकर उतरे थे। उत्तराखंड में आपदा प्रभावितों के लिए उनके योगदान को भुलाया नहीं जा सकता है। 
pm modi disaster in uttarakhand 2013 kedarnath disaster narenra modi narendra nodi rally in dehradun elections elections 2019 lok sabha elections lok sabha election 2019 lok sabha elections date lok sabha elections 2019 uttarakhand lok sabha election 2019 pm modi rally uttarakhand lok sabha election लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 pm modi rally in dehradun star campaigner publicity rally pm modi rally in uttarakhand
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
