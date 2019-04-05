बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ca70f89bdec2214463195a7","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-unknown-facts-of-pm-modi-austerity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देवभूमि से पीएम मोदी का रिश्ता काफी पुराना, कई महीनों तक की थी साधना, यहीं खुले थे किस्मत के दरवाजे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 05 Apr 2019 02:00 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का रिश्ता उत्तराखंड से काफी पुराना है। यहां हिमालय की कंदराओं में उन्होंने साधना की थी, जिसके बाद उनकी किस्मत के दरवाजे खुले थे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5ca70f89bdec2214463195a7","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-unknown-facts-of-pm-modi-austerity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ca70f89bdec2214463195a7","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-unknown-facts-of-pm-modi-austerity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ca70f89bdec2214463195a7","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-unknown-facts-of-pm-modi-austerity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ca70f89bdec2214463195a7","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-unknown-facts-of-pm-modi-austerity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ca70f89bdec2214463195a7","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-unknown-facts-of-pm-modi-austerity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.