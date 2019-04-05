शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Lok sabha elections 2019 unknown facts of pm modi Austerity

देवभूमि से पीएम मोदी का रिश्ता काफी पुराना, कई महीनों तक की थी साधना, यहीं खुले थे किस्मत के दरवाजे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 05 Apr 2019 02:00 PM IST
Lok sabha elections 2019 unknown facts of pm modi Austerity
1 of 5
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का रिश्ता उत्तराखंड से काफी पुराना है। यहां हिमालय की कंदराओं में उन्होंने साधना की थी, जिसके बाद उनकी किस्मत के दरवाजे खुले थे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
narenra modi narendra nodi rally in dehradun elections elections 2019 lok sabha elections lok sabha election 2019 lok sabha elections date lok sabha elections 2019 uttarakhand lok sabha election 2019 uttarakhand lok sabha election लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 kainchi dham kainchi dham mela pm narendra modi mark zuckerberg neem karoli baba
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Hindi New year for loksabha election 2019 according to astrologers
Varanasi

ज्योतिषों ने बताया कैसा होगा नवसंवत्सर, शासकों में बढ़ेगा मतभेद, बदल सकता है गठबंधन का स्वरूप

5 अप्रैल 2019

नीम करौली बाबा
Dehradun

मार्क जुकरबर्ग ने पीएम मोदी से किया था देवभूमि के इस बाबा का जिक्र, माने जाते हैं हनुमान का अवतार

5 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

चुनाव से पहले अखिलेश को तगड़ा झटका! अपने ही भगवाधारी होने के लिए तैयार

5 अप्रैल 2019

ट्रैक्टर पर बैठीं हेमा मालिनी
Agra

गेहूं काटने के बाद अब हेमा मालिनी ने खेत में चलाया ट्रैक्टर, तस्वीरें वायरल

5 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
yogi adityanath
Dehradun

सत्ता संग्राम 2019: भविष्य के मोदी की झलक दिखा गए सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ

5 अप्रैल 2019

1977 के लोकसभा चुनाव में प्रचार के लिए बांदा आए थे बाबू जगजीवन राम
Kanpur

किस्सा बाबू जगजीवन राम के हेलीकॉप्टर से जुड़ा, लोगों का ऐसा गुस्सा शायद ही किसी नेता ने झेला हो

5 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

महिला सिपाही पर तेजाब फेंका
Agra

प्लीज मुझे बचा लीजिए, यह लोग मुझे मार डालेंगे, मदद के लिए सड़क पर इधर उधर दौड़ती रही कांस्टेबल

5 अप्रैल 2019

जोया खान के पिता का कैंट स्थित आवास, गिरफ्तार आरोपी निशांत व एसएसपी नोएडा वैभव कृष्ण
Meerut

ऐसे खुली फर्जी आईएफएस जोया खान की पोल, पुलिस भी करती थी सैल्यूट

5 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में फर्जी महिला आईएफएस
Delhi NCR

फर्जी आईएफएस जोखा खान को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, एप से आवाज बदलकर अफसरों को देती थी झांसा

5 अप्रैल 2019

Pilot Baba surrender in fraud case at Nainital district court
Dehradun

11 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों से धोखाधड़ी के आरोप में पायलट बाबा गए जेल, पढ़िए कैसे लगाया 'चूना'

5 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Pilot Baba Got imprisonment in fraud 10 main points of case
Dehradun

आइकावा फ्रॉड: पायलट बाबा संग सुनहरे सपने दिखाने वाले छह आरोपी अब भी फरार, केस की 10 प्रमुख बातें

5 अप्रैल 2019

प्रकाश नारायण त्रिपाठी
Kanpur

ऐसा सांसद जिसने एक दिन में बदली तीन पार्टियां, पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर को कहते थे- दरोगी

5 अप्रैल 2019

फर्जी आईएफएस अफसर का पति
Meerut

फर्जी आईएफएस जोया के पति की गिरफ्तारी के बाद किया खुलासा, बगैर जांच किए सौंपी एस्कार्ट

5 अप्रैल 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले अखिलेश यादव को लग सकता है बड़ा झटका, मुलायम का गढ़ भेदने की फिराक में भाजपा

5 अप्रैल 2019

डिंपल यादव व अखिलेश यादव। (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

अखिलेश की पत्नी डिंपल के बारे में यकीनन ये बातें नहीं जानते होंगे आप, जानिए कैसा था उनका पहला चुनाव

5 अप्रैल 2019

कुमार विश्वास
Delhi NCR

भाजपा में शामिल होने की खबरों के बीच कुमार विश्वास का मीडिया पर तंज, कहा- ...गजब जियो बहादुर

4 अप्रैल 2019

जगदीश गौतम ने ली भाजपा की सदस्यता
Kanpur

सियासी उठापटकः 'माया' छोड़ मोदी के हुए जगदीश, धर्मनगरी में गठबंधन की बढ़ा सकते हैं मुश्किलें

4 अप्रैल 2019

कैप्टन शालिनी सिंह
Kanpur

कारगिल युद्ध में शहीद मेजर अविनाश की पत्नी कैप्टन शालिनी ने राजनीति में रखा कदम, थामा 'आप' का हाथ

4 अप्रैल 2019

ताज महल में चढ़ाई हिन्दुस्तानी सतरंगी चादर
Agra

ताज महल में चढ़ाई हिन्दुस्तानी सतरंगी चादर, देखें तस्वीरें

4 अप्रैल 2019

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी हरीश रावत
Dehradun

खेतों में घास की टोकरी अपने सिर पर रखकर घूमे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी हरीश रावत, देखिए...

4 अप्रैल 2019

बाबा वीरेंद्र देव दीक्षित (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

20 साल पुरानी फोटो से वीरेंद्र देव को कैसे ढूंढेगी सीबीआई, आश्रम में कैद करके रखता था लड़कियां

5 अप्रैल 2019

नेहा शौरी हत्याकांड
Chandigarh

नेहा शौरी हत्याकांड: सीसीटीवी फुटेज में सामने आई मर्डर की कहानी, ऐसे अंजाम दी गई वारदात

4 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.