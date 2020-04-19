शहर चुनें

नौ किमी बर्फीले रास्तों के बीच से गुजरेगी बाबा केदार की डोली, तस्वीरों में देखिए धाम का खूबसूरत नजारा...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रप्रयाग, Updated Sun, 19 Apr 2020 11:48 AM IST
Kedarnath dham Pilgrims Will Go Nine Kilometers between Snow Road In chardham yatra 2020, see Amazing Visuals
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट 29अप्रैल को खुल रहे हैं। लेकिन कपाट खुलने से पहले बाबा केदार की डोली 28 अप्रैल को गौरीकुंड-केदारनाथ पैदल मार्ग पर नौ किलोमीटर कई फीट बर्फ के बीच बनाए गए तीन मीटर चौड़े रास्ते से होकर धाम पहुंचेगी।
kedarnath kedarnath dham uttarakhand news dehradun news snow iceberg char dham yatra char dham yatra 2020 केदारनाथ केदारनाथ धाम केदारनाथ के कपाट खुलने की तिथि चारधाम यात्रा चारधाम यात्रा 2020 बर्फबारी हिमपात

