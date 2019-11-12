शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
कार्तिक पूर्णिमा 2019: गंगा स्नान के लिए हरिद्वार में उमड़ी श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार, Updated Tue, 12 Nov 2019 10:30 AM IST
kartik purnima 2019 ganga snan in haridwar and rishikesh photos
- फोटो : अमर उजाला

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर आज तड़के से उत्तराखंड के सभी गंगाघाटों के साथ ही अन्य नदियों के तट पर श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। इसके मद्देनजर हरिद्वार में कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है। 
 

kartik purnima कार्तिक पूर्णिमा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
