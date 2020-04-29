शहर चुनें

यादें: इरफान खान ने यहां खरीदा था अपने सपनों का 'आशियाना', शांत वादियों में बिताना चाहते थे सुकून के पल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रामगढ़ (नैनीताल), Updated Wed, 29 Apr 2020 06:23 PM IST
Irrfan khan death: His dream house Cottage in ramgarh nainital
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिल्म अभिनेता इरफान खान अब हमारे बीच नहीं हैं। उनके जाने के बाद अब उनका ये सपनों का आशियाना भी वीरान हो गया है। वे हमेशा से ही देवभूमि की शांत वादियों में सुकून और शांति के पल बिताना चाहते थे।
irfan khan news irfan khan irfan khan latest news irrfan khan news irrfan khan death irfan khan death irrfan khan death news irrfan khan paan singh tomar

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : amar ujala
