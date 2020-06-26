शहर चुनें
india china dispute : China and Nepal endured with vigilance by Indian security forces

भारतीय सुरक्षा बलों की सतर्कता से सहमा चीन व नेपाल, कड़ी चौकसी के बाद सीमा पर शांति

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, डीडीहाट (पिथौरागढ़), Updated Fri, 26 Jun 2020 12:02 PM IST
india china dispute : China and Nepal endured with vigilance by Indian security forces
- फोटो : amar ujala
तीन सप्ताह पूर्व चीनी सुरक्षा बलों के द्वारा लिपुलेख से भारतीय सीमा पर बने टिन शेड को हटाने के लिए विवादित बैनर लहराने के बाद से नाभीढंग से लिपुलेख तक भारतीय सुरक्षा बल कड़ी चौकसी बरत रहे हैं।
indian army line of actual control भारत चीन सीमा तनाव बाड़ाहोती india china border tension china india chinese app remover galwan valley dispute 1962 indo china war

- फोटो : amar ujala
चीन सीमा पर गश्त करते जवान
चीन सीमा पर गश्त करते जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेपाल सीमा पर तैनात जवान
नेपाल सीमा पर तैनात जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेपाल सीमा पर तैनात जवान
नेपाल सीमा पर तैनात जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारत नेपाल सीमा पर पेट्रोलिंग
भारत नेपाल सीमा पर पेट्रोलिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
