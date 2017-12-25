बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस से संबंधित ये खबर आपको झटका दे सकती है, क्या आपने पढ़ी...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
important information about driving licence
{"_id":"5a407e564f1c1b193e8babde","slug":"important-information-about-driving-licence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0940...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 10:02 AM IST
ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस से संबंधित ये खबर आपको झटका दे सकती है। अब दलालों के जरिए लाइसेंस हासिल कर सड़क पर वाहन फर्राटा नहीं भर पाएंगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a2e2d5b4f1c1b4e718b8653","slug":"cash-withdrawal-rule-from-all-bank-rules-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a3fbb154f1c1b87698c37b0","slug":"new-year-2018-horoscope-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932 2018, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!