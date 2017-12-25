Download App
आपका शहर Close

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस से संबंधित ये खबर आपको झटका दे सकती है, क्या आपने पढ़ी...

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 10:02 AM IST
important information about driving licence

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस से संबंधित ये खबर आपको झटका दे सकती है। अब दलालों के जरिए लाइसेंस हासिल कर सड़क पर वाहन फर्राटा नहीं भर पाएंगे।

Comments

Browse By Tags

driving licence driving licence making process dl driving license

आज का मुद्दा

RK नगर सीट पर दिनाकरन की जीत, बोले- 2 महीने में गिरेगी तमिलनाडु सरकार

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran Set big win in RK Nagar bypoll

Most Viewed

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

देशभर के सभी बैंकों में बदल गया ये नियम, पढ़ लें नहीं तो होगी मुसीबत

cash withdrawal rule from all bank rules change
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इन राशियों के लिए खुशियां लेकर आएगा साल 2018, यहां जानिए आपकी राशि पर कैसा रहेगा असर

New year 2018 horoscope effect on zodiac
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!