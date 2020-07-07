शहर चुनें
Husband Wife New Car Fell into ditch in tehri during going to market, Two people killed,

नई कार से बाजार जा रहे थे पति-पत्नी, बुजुर्ग को बचाने के चक्कर में खाई में गिरी कार, दो की मौत, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, घनसाली (टिहरी), Updated Tue, 07 Jul 2020 06:14 PM IST
Husband Wife New Car Fell into ditch in tehri during going to market, Two people killed,
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के टिहरी में घनसाली-मूलगढ़-ठेला थार्ती मोटर मार्ग पर हुए कार हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। पैदल चल रहे एक बुजुर्ग को बचाने की कोशिश में चालक कार से नियंत्रण खो बैठा। इसके चलते कार सड़क से 50 मीटर नीचे खाई में जा गिरी। 
accident car accident accident in uttarakhand car accident in tehri accident in tehri uttarakahnd news कार हादसा मौत टिहरी में कार खाई में गिरी

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

