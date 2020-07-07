शहर चुनें
एक घर में अचानक निकल आया दुर्लभ दो रंग का कोबरा सांप, अटक गईं सांसें, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 07 Jul 2020 02:51 PM IST
cobra
1 of 5
cobra - फोटो : amar ujala
वन विभाग की रेस्क्यू टीम ने देहरादून के बालावाला क्षेत्र से दुर्लभ प्रजाति के सांपों में शुमार पार्शियल कोबरा को पकड़ा है। रेस्क्यू टीम विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि यह पहला मौका है जब राजधानी से पार्शियल कोबरा पकड़ा गया है। 
partial cobra snake partial cobra cobra snake

cobra
cobra - फोटो : amar ujala
cobra
cobra - फोटो : amar ujala
cobra
cobra - फोटो : amar ujala
cobra
cobra - फोटो : amar ujala
Cobra Snake
Cobra Snake - फोटो : pixabay.com
