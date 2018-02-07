बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7b36284f1c1bf07b8b611f","slug":"horrible-photos-of-tractor-and-cantor-accident-on-bridge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0916\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947,\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924,\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भयानक हादसे में ट्रक और कैंटर के उड़े परखच्चे,तीन की दर्दनाक मौत,तस्वीरें रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगी
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, ऊधमसिंह नगर, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 11:17 PM IST
कोसी पुल पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को ओवरटेक करते समय कैंटर ट्राली से टकरा गया। दोनों वाहन टक्कर के बाद संतुलन खो बैठे और पुल की रेलिंग तोड़ नदी में जा गिरे।
